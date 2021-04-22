हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mrs World 2020

Mrs Ireland Kate Schneider crowned new Mrs World after Mrs Sri Lanka controversy!

Mrs World Inc. said it has received the resignation of Caroline Jurie and that the first runner-up, Mrs Ireland Kate Schneider, therefore will be the new Mrs World 2020.

Mrs Ireland Kate Schneider crowned new Mrs World after Mrs Sri Lanka controversy!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/The Official Mrs. World Page

Colombo: Kate Schneider from Ireland has been named the new Mrs World after the reigning titleholder resigned following an on-stage fracas in which she pulled the crown off the head of the winner of the Mrs Sri Lanka beauty pageant, organizers said.

Mrs World Inc. said it has received the resignation of Caroline Jurie and that the first runner-up, Mrs Ireland Kate Schneider, therefore will be the new Mrs World 2020.

The website of Mrs World, a beauty pageant for married women, published a photo of Schneider with the title Mrs World.

Caroline Jurie relinquished her title earlier this month while defending her decision to remove the crown from the head of this year's Mrs Sri Lanka titleholder, Pushpika De Silva, who she claimed was unqualified to take part in the April 4 contest because she was divorced.

De Silva said she is separated, but not divorced, from her husband. Being apart is one. Divorce is something else, she said on Facebook.

Jurie, who is also Sri Lankan, was accused of injuring De Silva in the televised pageant. Four days later, she was arrested on charges of simple hurt and criminal force and later released on bail.

Jurie said she was standing against injustice and that the pageant was tainted. She said she wanted to ensure that every contestant had an equal opportunity.

Mrs World Inc. said in a statement Tuesday that Jurie's voluntary resignation decision was made solely by Caroline herself. The incident at the pageant, which was attended by the prime minister's wife, created an uproar in Sri Lanka, which will host the final Mrs World event this year. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mrs World 2020Kate SchneiderMrs Irelandnew Mrs WorldMrs Sri Lanka controversyCaroline JuriePushpika De Silva
Next
Story

Veteran Bollywood actor Kishore Nandlaskar dies due to coronavirus complications

Must Watch

PT3M47S

'Beg, borrow, steal, it’s your job to get oxygen', slams Delhi HC to Centre