Mrunal Thakur Believes In Having Mature Conversations Around Sex, Lust

Mumbai: Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for her performance in the streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’, feels that mature conversations about sex and lust are of prime importance in current times.

‘Lust Stories 2’ delves into the significance of lust and sex in nurturing successful relationships, with Mrunal's on-screen dynamic with Neena Gupta's character as the grandmother highlighting the compelling narrative of the film directed by R. Balki.

The actress shared: "I strongly believe that having mature conversations about sex and lust is key, especially when one is growing up. When one is a young adult, they have a role model who instills the right knowledge and information to a young person.”

She further mentioned: "If all young and impressionable minds, including kids within families, have at least one person they can have honest discussions with about these topics, they will be less likely to seek a plethora of misinformation from the outside world.”

In ‘Lust Stories 2’, Mrunal Thakur portrays a soon-to-be-wedded woman who finds herself humorously confronted by her "Dadi" (grandmother) about her perceived "lust quotient" with her future partner.

‘Lust Stories 2’ is streaming on Netflix.