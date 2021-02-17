MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni's dance on Mummy Nu Pasand song at a wedding goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and gorgeous wifey Sakshi Singh Dhoni recently attended a friend's wedding and inside pictures from the festivity went viral on the internet. 

The latest video of Dhoni and wife Sakshi dancing to 'Mummy Nu Pasand' song has gone viral on social media. In fact, Sakshi, who is an avid Instagrammer, posted several breathtaking pictures from the friend's wedding. Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

MS Dhoni married Sakshi on July 4, 2010, in a private ceremony which was attended by family and close friends only. The couple is blessed with daughter Ziva who was born on February 6, 2015. She is an extremely adorable and popular star kid on the internet.

On the work front, former Indian captain will be seen leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

 

 

