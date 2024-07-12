Mumbai: Ace cricketers MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan were among early guests to arrive at the 'Lagna Vidhi' wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday.

They all were seen donning ethnic attire. Dhoni opted for a golden pathani suit while his daughter and wife looked ethereal in stunning ethnic ensembles.

Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians, captain, India's T20I captain and ODI vice-captain) posed with his brother Krunal Pandya (India cricketer and Former MI player) and Ishan Kishan (India cricketer and Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper batter). Krunal's wife accompanied him.

Have A Look At The Post:

Tilak Varma (India cricketer and MI player) also attended the wedding ceremony.

Celebrities who were spotted at the Mumbai's Jio World Drive venue of the wedding included John Cena, AR Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Each of them posed for shutterbugs.

Just a day before the wedding, American influencer Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian landed in India. This is reportedly Kim's first trip to India.

Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson also arrived in India on last night.

The opulent wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani with Radhika Merchant promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian culture, civilization, spirituality, Indian folk art, craftsmanship, music, cuisine, and much more.

The wedding decor theme of 'An Ode to Varanasi,' pays homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts and Banarasi cuisine.Banarasi street food like chaat, mithai, lassi, chai, khari, paan, and mukhwas are on the menu. The carefully curated stalls and dedicated guest services have been designed for attendees to not only enjoy the event but also take away lasting memories of their journey through the ghats of Banaras.

From chaat to chai, Ode to Banaras features the culinary delights from one of the world's oldest living cities. Apart from these, sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi and lemon tea the food counters set up for guests promise to bring the Banaras' rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.

Today's wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.