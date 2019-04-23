close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mukesh Chhabra

Mukesh Chhabra to play rapper in web series

Mukesh is known for casting actors for films like "Gangs of Wasseypur", "Dangal" and "Kai Po Che".

Mukesh Chhabra to play rapper in web series
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra will portray the role of a rapper in the upcoming thriller "Fixer" on a digital platform.

"I am excited to be a part of ALTBalaji's upcoming show 'Fixer'. I never wanted to be an actor, but I believe in Ekta's (Kapoor) vision and completely trust her. My character is very interesting so, I am extremely stoked about it," Mukesh said in a statement.

"Fixer" is a story of a tainted officer from Delhi, drawn into the murky underbelly of the Mumbai movie mafia and industrialists, who ends up becoming a fixer.

Mukesh is known for casting actors for films like "Gangs of Wasseypur", "Dangal" and "Kai Po Che".

 

Tags:
Mukesh Chhabrarapperweb seriesBollywoodALTBalajifixer
Next
Story

Britney Spears fans hold protest in Los Angeles

Must Watch

PT16M21S

Taal Thok Ke: Why Opposition doesn't want Sadhvi Pragya to contest election?