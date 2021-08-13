हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
raj kundra Pornography case

Mumbai Crime Branch forms SIT to probe Raj Kundra pornography case

An officer of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank will lead the SIT team in the case. 

Mumbai Crime Branch forms SIT to probe Raj Kundra pornography case
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the pornography case in which businessman and husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra is a prime accused, informed Mumbai Police on Friday.

An officer of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank will lead the SIT team in the case. 

The newly formed SIT will investigate all the cases registered separately in the pornography case. The team will report to the top officers of the Crime Branch. Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

The Bombay High Court on Saturday dismissed applications filed by the businessman Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe challenging Magistrate Court`s remand order and seeking immediate release in connection with the pornography case. Earlier on August 5, the metropolitan magistrate court rejected the bail pleas of Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe in the pornography case.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
raj kundra Pornography caseRaj Kundrapornography caseRaj Kundra porn films casePorn filmsShilpa ShettyShilpa Shetty Husband
Next
Story

Urvashi Rautela wraps second schedule of her Rs 200 cr Tamil sci-fi film!

Must Watch

PT18M

India@75: Meet 'Kishore Kumar' of Kolkata, who sells tea