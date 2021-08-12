Pornography case update: Director of Raj Kundra's company Abhijit Bhomble arrested

New Delhi: In the latest update on the pornography case against businessman Raj Kundra, the director of his company Abhijit Bhomble has been arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch Property Cell as per an ANI report.

It appears an actress had filed a case against four individuals from Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's company. Along with Abhijit Bhomble, actress Gehana Vashisth, Prince Kashyap and Ajay Srimant are also named as accused in this controversial pornography case.

The ANI tweet read, "Abhijit Bhomble, director in businessman Raj Kundra's company arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch Property Cell. An actress had filed case against 4 people from Kundra's company. Besides Bhomble, Gehana Vashisth, Ajay Srimant & Prince Kashyap are accused in this."

For the unversed, the Bombay High Court on Saturday (August 7, 2021) dismissed the bail plea of businessman Raj Kundra and associate Ryan Thorpe in the pornography case. Kundra had filed a writ petition in the court calling his arrest 'illegal'. The court reserved its verdict upon hearing both the concerned parties.

Responding to the writ petition filed by Kundra, the public prosecutor stated that he is a British citizen and destroying the evidence in the case against him and there is a possibility of him doing the same in future.

The investigating agencies have recovered 51 adult movies from the Storage Area Network (SAN) and 68 adult films from his laptops. Therefore, Raj Kundra's arrest is not only valid but also very important in this case, argued the prosecutor.

The crime branch is investigating the case that was registered at the Malwani police station in suburban Mumbai in February 2021.

