Mumbai Police adds a filmy zinger to respond to Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and other Bollywood stars’ thank you tweets

New Delhi: The Mumbai Police has given a filmy touch to its responses to Bollywood stars for tweets lauding them for working tirelessly during the lockdown prompted by coronavirus outbreak. As of now, #DilSeThankYou has been trending on Twitter after prominent B-Town personalities shared videos thanking the Mumbai Police and shared a video by them which urged people to stay at home as it’s a privilege for them but not for the police officials working tirelessly at the frontline to combat COVID-19.

To Alia Bhatt’s gratitude tweet, the cops gave a witty reply and said, “Mumbaikars, we hope you all are 'Raazi' with this advice of Alia Bhatt to not venture out in any ‘Gully’ unnecessarily and take care of ‘Dear Zindagi’ for all!”

Mumbaikars, we hope you all are 'Raazi' with this advise of Ms @aliaa08 to not venture out in any ‘Gully’ unnecessarily and take care of ‘Dear Zindagi’ for all! https://t.co/WcGui5iYUS — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020

The reply to Arjun Kapoor’s tweet is also a must-see. “Taking no ‘half’ measures to ensure safety from #corona in Mumbai - a city with millions of ‘Ishaqzaades’ in love with it,” the tweet by Mumbai Police read.

Taking no ‘half’ measures to ensure safety from #corona in Mumbai - a city with millions of ‘Ishaqzaades’ in love with it! https://t.co/fvwRIoAk5l — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020

Take a look at some of the other tweets here:

Just taking the ‘ACP Jai Dixit’ route to ensure that the city gets back to normalcy soon - that too, with a ‘Dhoom’! All Mumbaikars need to do is not make ‘Dus Bahaane’ about going out unnecessarily! https://t.co/USkaUrnbCE — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020

The most ‘Shaandaar’ support Mumbaikars can provide right now is to stay at home. And make plans for what all we would do together ‘Jab We Meet’ post #lockdown #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/OrliU3BtXZ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020

Dear ‘Singham’,

Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/iZzJNK6mPs — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

The deadly coronavirus outbreak has brought the entire world to a standstill. India announced a complete lockdown as containment measures till April 14. The number of coronavirus cases as of Thursday afternoon is 5,734 with a death toll of 166 deaths.