हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Mumbai Police adds a filmy zinger to respond to Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and other Bollywood stars’ thank you tweets

As of now, #DilSeThankYou has been trending on Twitter after prominent B-Town personalities shared videos thanking the Mumbai Police and shared a video by them which urged people to stay at home.

Mumbai Police adds a filmy zinger to respond to Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and other Bollywood stars’ thank you tweets

New Delhi: The Mumbai Police has given a filmy touch to its responses to Bollywood stars for tweets lauding them for working tirelessly during the lockdown prompted by coronavirus outbreak. As of now, #DilSeThankYou has been trending on Twitter after prominent B-Town personalities shared videos thanking the Mumbai Police and shared a video by them which urged people to stay at home as it’s a privilege for them but not for the police officials working tirelessly at the frontline to combat COVID-19.

To Alia Bhatt’s gratitude tweet, the cops gave a witty reply and said, “Mumbaikars, we hope you all are 'Raazi' with this advice of Alia Bhatt to not venture out in any ‘Gully’ unnecessarily and take care of ‘Dear Zindagi’ for all!”

The reply to Arjun Kapoor’s tweet is also a must-see. “Taking no ‘half’ measures to ensure safety from #corona in Mumbai - a city with millions of ‘Ishaqzaades’ in love with it,” the tweet by Mumbai Police read.

Take a look at some of the other tweets here:

The deadly coronavirus outbreak has brought the entire world to a standstill. India announced a complete lockdown as containment measures till April 14. The number of coronavirus cases as of Thursday afternoon is 5,734 with a death toll of 166 deaths.

Tags:
Alia BhattArjun KapoorMumbai PoliceCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Coronavirus-positive Zoa Morani shares her health update: It feels like a flu with a bit of uneasiness in the chest
Corona Meter
  • 5865Confirmed
  • 478Discharged
  • 169Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M29S

Mumbai: NSCI stadium now turned into quarantine facility centre