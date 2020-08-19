Mumbai Police carried out fair probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after SC verdict

Shortly after the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday (August 19) backed Mumbai Police and said that it carried out a fair investigation in the case. Raut, however, preferred not to comment on the SC verdict and said that those in the government who know the law will comment on the SC's ruling.

"Those in the government who know the law, the Mumbai Police Commissioner or our Advocate General can talk about it, it is not fit for me to comment on the verdict of Supreme Court," said Raut.

"Supreme Court has given its verdict, it is not right to make political comments. Our state's justice system has always been one of the best in the country, no one is above law here and to provide justice to all has been the norm," added the Shiv Sena leader.

Earlier on Wednesday, the SC FIR filed in Patna in connection with Sushant's death was lawful and the Bihar government is competent enough to transfer the case to CBI for investigation.

The apex court also ordered the Maharashtra government to assist CBI in the probe since this is a court-ordered CBI investigation.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Sushant, had approached the top court to seek transfer of the Patna FIR to Mumbai. She had raised questions over the manner in which the Bihar Police registered the FIR and argued that the matter has no connection with the FIR registered in Patna.

Sushant's father KK Singh had filed the FIR in Patna against Rhea and six others for alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14. The Mumbai Police has been probing the case since then. However, Sushant's family, friends and fans had been vocal on social media for quite some time demanding a CBI probe into his death.