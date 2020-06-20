Mumbai Police records Sushant Singh Rajput's managerial staff's version, gets Yash Raj Films contract copy

The Mumbai Police on Saturday recorded the statements of the managerial staff of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Bandra police is verifying the facts based on the information given by them in the case of accidental death report (ADR) of the late actor.

The investigation officer in the case has received the contract copy signed by Rajput from Yash Raj Films (YRF). The Bandra police also interrogated Rajput's legal advisor, Priyanka Khemani, for 5 hours and recorded her statement.

A total of 15 statements have been recorded by the Mumbai Police so far.

The Chartered Accountant (CA) of Rajput will also be called in this case, so that the financial position of the late actor can be known to the police. Rajput used to change his team of managers every one or two years. Now the police is also recording the statements of all these managers and then they will also be cross-verified.

Bollywood star and a bundle of talent actor Rajput's untimely and shocking death by suicide has left his close ones mourning. The nation, in fact, is grieving the death of a 34-year-old brilliant actor, who was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden and untimely death has sent shock waves across the nation and once again the ghost of nepotism has hit Bollywood hard on debates and discussion on various social media platforms.

Sushant's family immersed his ashes in the holy Ganga river on June 18, 2020, in Patna.