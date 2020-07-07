Mumbai Police to quiz Sushant Singh Rajput's actress friend in his suicide case after journalist names her

New Delhi: In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, the Mumbai Police has questioned a few journalists over articles published by them on the late actor earlier and during the investigation, a reporter claimed that his source is an actress.

According to the reporter, the actress in question had given information about Sushant Singh Rajput to him. She was also seen at Sushant's funeral and claims to be his friend, sources said on Tuesday.



The Mumbai Police is yet to question the actress. However, she is likely to be called for interrogation soon. The cops want to investigate what was her motive behind passing on the information about Sushant to the reporter.



Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. He was said to be under stress and depression for some months.

As of now 34 people, including Sushant's family members, his close friend Rhea Chakraborty, 'Dil Bechara' director Mukesh Chhabra and actress Sanjana Sanghi, Yash Raj Films (YRF) casting director Shanoo Sharma and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, have been questioned in the actor's suicide case.

Sushant starred in films like 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Raabta', 'Chhichhore', 'Kedarnath' and 'Sonchiriya'. The aforementioned 'Dil Bechara' will be his last film. It will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.