Mumbai rains: Bollywood celebrities asks people to 'stay safe'

After Mumbai recorded the second highest rainfall in the last 45 years causing accidents which claimed 19 lives, celebrities from the celluloid world including Alia Bhatt, Vivek Oberoi, and Huma Qureshi asked the people to 'take care' and 'stay safe'.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt tweeted: "Mumbai! Stay dry, stay safe. Follow the official advisories and take care."

Vivek Oberoi urged the people to help each other and stay safe.

"The true spirit of Mumbaikars lies in being strong and being there for each other! Please help all those you can, please stay safe and follow all precautions! We are in this together. Thank you to all our men in uniform who are being saviours today!" he tweeted.

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar expressed her dismay over the wall collapse in Malad and tweeted, "Disheartening to hear the news of lives lost due to Malad Wall Colapse. My thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones of the deceased."

Huma Qureshi tweeted, "Dear Mumbai stay safe."

Meanwhile, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a meme on the waterlogged roads of Mumbai. The meme shows a still from his 1979 film 'The Great Gambler' where he and Zeenat Aman are seen on a boat.

'Jalsa hote hue,' he tweeted.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit appreciated the efforts of journalists reporting from the water-clogged streets while singer Armaan Malik asked the BMC to clean up the drains.

Following the wall collapse in Malad, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a probe into the incidents of the wall collapse in Malad and Pune due to the continuing rains.