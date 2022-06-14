Munawar Faruqui's latest social media post mentioning Justin Beiber seems to have backfired with many criticising the stand-up comedian for being insensitive. Justin Bieber has said that he has a rare disorder that paralysed half of the superstar performer's face. Justin Bieber says a rare disorder that paralyzed half of the superstar performer's face is the reason behind his tour postponement. In one of his latest posts, trying to take a dig at India's political scenario, Munawar posted on social media, "Dear Justin Bieber, I can totally understand. Even here in India right side not working properly (sic)."

However, this has not gone down well with netizens as many slammed Munawar for being insensitive. One user asked, "What's so funny about this, do you think making a joke about somebody's illness is funny?". Another user wrote, "Making jokes about someone's illness just shows how 'jahil' you are... It doesn't make you funny." The post also saw people arguing over the Left and Right and netizens engaging in political arguments.

Multi-Grammy winner Bieber is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, he said in a video he posted last week on Instagram. The syndrome causes facial paralysis and affects nerves in the face through a shingles outbreak. Bieber's post comes after he cancelled his shows in Toronto and Washington, D.C. The singer demonstrated in the video that he could barely move one side of his face, calling the ailment "pretty serious."

"For those frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously not capable of doing them," he said. The singer added, "My body's telling me I've got to slow down. I hope you guys understand." Bieber said he's unsure how long he'll take to heal. But he appeared positive about making a full recovery through rest and therapy. "I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred per cent, so that I can do what I was born to do," he said. In March, Biebers' wife, Hailey Bieber, was hospitalized for a blood clot to her brain.

(With AP inputs)