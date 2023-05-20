Munawar Faruqui Opens Up On Collaborating With Prince Narula, Jassie Gill, Says 'I Share Great Bond With Them'

Mumbai: Popular singer and comedian Munawar Faruqui spent an hour on ShareChat Audio Chatroom and Moj Live, where he captivated the live audience with his mesmerizing poems and heartfelt shayaris. Some of these works were his own original creations, immersing everyone in an hour-long journey talking about the beauty of life and the power of love.

In an engaging series of Live sessions, Munawar connected with an astounding audience of over 95,000 on the ShareChat Audio Chatroom and over 45,000 on Moj Live. This gifted artist utilized the platform to promote his latest track 'Noor' from the highly anticipated album 'Madari', presented by Warner Music India. Munawar's Live sessions proved to be a dynamic platform for showcasing his talent and generating buzz around his newly released music, captivating the attention of a vast number of enthusiastic listeners.

From the creation of the song to collaboration, from counting his blessings to reflecting on his life, Munawar said 5 things:

On his latest song, 'Noor', Munawar said, "The song delicately tells us the beauty of love at first sight and one-sided love, and how it can evoke a multitude of emotions simultaneously. 'Noor' is one of my favorite tracks from the 'Madari' album as it seamlessly blends pop and romance. The lyrics of 'Noor' are incredibly rhythmic and warm, and I'm thrilled to witness the overwhelming love the song has received from the audience. It has simple, beautiful poetry that instantly stirs the heart. I encourage everyone to listen to this song atleaset once with their loved ones."

On creating the track

Munawar said, "The idea for 'Noor' came about while we were working on the album. I started humming a tune, and my partner was immediately drawn to it and convinced me that it had the potential and deserves to be written and heard. Started with a few lyrics, recorded a few stanzas and Noor was born."

About his collaboration with Prince Narula and Jassie Gill, Munawar Faruqui expressed his delight, stating, "Working with them was an amazing and incredibly smooth experience. Personally, I share a great bond with both of them, while working on a song alone from start to end brings added pressure, collaborating with someone alleviates that burden. It was a fruitful experience, and I thoroughly enjoyed working with them."

A moment that impacted him deeply:

Munawar Faruqui also recounted one of his most memorable fan moments, saying, "After one of my shows, a gentleman approached me and shared his story. He said, 'My sister was your biggest fan, and she had been insisting on watching your show with me for months. Unfortunately, we lost her recently. Today, I'm here to watch your show to fulfill her dream. After so long, I smiled while watching your show, and I regret not bringing her to one of your shows when she was alive.' This incident deeply impacted me and made me realize how blessed I am to have the opportunity to bring smiles and happiness to people's lives."

About life:

Recognizing the ups and downs of life, Munawar Faruqui shared a little food of thought with his fans, saying, "Life is not a roller coaster. Comparing life to a roller coaster overlooks the fact that life is not solely filled with fun, excitement, and happiness. You will encounter hardships and setbacks, but it is through these challenges that you emerge as a stronger and more successful individual. My goal is to continue making my audience laugh and happy because witnessing their joy is the true essence of success for me."