'Murder' dialogue writer Subodh Chopra dies of post-COVID complications

New Delhi: In a tragic turn of events, screenplay writer and film director Subodh Chopra died on Friday (May 13) due to post-COVID complications as per a report by a leading daily.

The news was confirmed by Chopra's younger brother Shanky in an interview with Times Of India where he divulged that Subodh had recovered from COVID on May 8, 2021, but his condition started worsening this week on Monday (May 10) after which he died on Friday (May 14).

He told the Times of India, "He had tested negative last week on Saturday, but his condition took a turn for the worse on Monday (May 10). His oxygen levels suddenly dropped and I made arrangements for a cylinder at home. He was feeling very exhausted and his blood pressure had risen as well.

Talking about Chopra's death on Friday, he revealed, "This morning, his condition deteriorated further, and I admitted him to the Lifeline Hospital in Malad. However, he passed away after a cardiac arrest. These were all complications that came after he got COVID-free."

Subodh Chopra was a well-known screenplay and dialogue writer in the Bollywood industry.

He had started off his career in 1997 and wrote dialogues for 'Reporter', a critically acclaimed TV Series produced and directed by Vinod Pande and starring Shekhar Suman, Mona Ambegaonkar, and late actor Raj Kiran.

He later went on to write a script for a docu-drama series - Haqeeqat hosted by Mahesh Bhatt. The series, based on real-life court cases of human rights violations, won several TV awards.

Chopra bagged his big project after that as he wrote dialogues for 'Murder' - one of the biggest hits of that year. He followed his success with writing dialogues for 'Rog' featuring late actor Irrfan Khan and 'Dobara' directed by Shashi Ranjan.