Mush Alert: Ankita Lokhande and boyfriend Vicky Jain's PDA pics!

New Delhi: Television actress turned Bollywood star Ankita Lokhande never misses a chance to show her love and affection for her boyfriend Vicky Jain. Recently, the actress shared a video with her boyfriend Vicky and close friends spending time together.

In the recent released post, Ankita wrote, “Soak in as much of today as you possibly can – the sights, the sounds, the smells, the emotions, the triumph, and the sorrow. These are in our daily lives but we often forget to take them in and truly appreciate them.

- @sabaamalik01 @jainvick @ashitasahu_ @castelino_priyanka @shwetangikhutal…”

In the pictures, Ankita can be seen holding Vicky’s hand throughout all the pictures while posing for the camera.

For the unversed, Ankita and beau Vicky have been together for more than 3 years now, and the latter has always stood like a rock through Ankita’s thick and thin.

Ankita shot to fame through her popular TV show ‘Pavitra Rishta’ which also starred her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also worked in shows including- ‘Ek Thhi Naayka’ and ‘Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ to name a few.

She made her Bollywood debut with ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ and was later seen in a supporting role in ‘Baaghi 3’.