Music composer Wajid Khan cremated in Mumbai, Salman Khan condoles his death

New Delhi: Music composer Wajid Khan, who died of coronavirus complications on Monday, was cremated at Mumbai’s Versova crematorium in presence of family members and close friends. Wajid, one half of the composer duo Sajid-Wajid, was 42. He had underlying kidney issues.

"He died of a cardiac arrest," Wajid's brother Sajid told news agency PTI while confirming that the composer had tested positive for COVID-19.

"He was buried around 1 pm. Because of the lockdown and COVID-19 issue, only 20 people were allowed for the funeral. There was police security and barricades in place. Only close family, including brother Sajid and friends from the industry were present," sources told PTI.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, who gave Sajid-Wajid, their first break back in 1998, mourned his death with a heartfelt note. "Wajid will always love, respect, remember and miss you as a person and your talent. Love you and may your beautiful soul rest in peace," the superstar tweeted.

Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 1, 2020

Sajid-Wajid made their Bollywood debut with Salman's 1998 film 'Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kyaa' and went on to work for his other films such as ‘Garv’, ‘Tere Naam’, ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’, ‘Partner’, ‘Veer’ and the popular ‘Dabangg’ franchise.

Wajid also did playback for Salman in chartbusters like ‘Mera He Jalwaa’, ‘Fevicol Se’ and for Akshay in ‘Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita’ from ‘Rowdy Rathore’, among others.

Sajid-Wajid recently composed Salman Khan's songs ‘Pyaar Karona’ and ‘Bhai Bhai’.

(With PTI inputs)