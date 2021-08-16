‘Music is not a feeling, but the emotion in itself’: Ashok Ojha

New Delhi: When the right words are in sync with melodious tunes, that’s when soulful music is created. India is home to some of the finest musical tracks, and it has its long history and legacy. In today’s time, music has evolved, but the essence is not as powerful as it was. One of the major reasons is the fact that a majority of songs today are not as meaningful and soothing as they were before. In an era where party songs and peppy numbers are dominating the charts, singer Ashok Ojha is leaving no stone unturned to treat everyone with romantic music.

The talented singer has an engineering backdrop, but his passion has always been in music. Based in Australia, Ashok Ojha has always been an ardent fan of Indian music and ghazals. Taking inspiration from the musical maestro and legend Kishore Kumar, he feels that the songs in that era were completely different. “The way Kishore Kumar Ji sang had a sense of masculinity, love and pain at the same time. Listening to his songs always generated emotional energy”, quoted Ashok.

Ashok Ojha furthermore revealed, “Music is not a feeling, but the emotion in itself. Music is the only thing one needs in life to stay away from the chaos. The tuneful melodies can hit the emotional strings and can make a person feel solace.” Ojha’s old school singing style not just calms the mind and heart, but also brings sheer joy. “Every Indian singer including me wants to become like Kishore Kumar. We tend to forget that the legend is only one, and nobody can become like him”, Ashok added.

Keeping his passion for music ignited within him, Ashok Ojha has often performed at concerts and other music functions in Melbourne and other cities of Australia. Meanwhile, he had even associated with reputed music labels from India. The latest song of Ashok Ojha was with Alka Yagnik for Saregama Music. The music video titled ‘Mujhko Mana Lena’ is a beautiful composition by Sugat Dhanvijay and penned by Tripurari. On the professional side, Ojha has got various music projects, and we are already looking forward to hearing his new melodies.

(Disclaimer- This is a Brand Desk Content)