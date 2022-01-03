Music maestro AR Rahman's eldest daughter Khatija gets engaged: Know everything about her fiance

MUMBAI: Music maestro AR Rahman's daughter Khatija has announced her engagement with aspiring entrepreneur and audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. The engagement ceremony was an intimate affair and took place in the presence of only close family members and friends.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khatija, who is herself a musician, shared that her engagement took place on December 29 and was attended by close family and loved ones. "With the blessings of the Almighty, I'm happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones," she wrote. Her fiance Riyasdeen took to the comments section and wrote, "Grateful to have you in my life. Alhamdulilah."

Riyasdeen also shared a post on sociall media annoucing his engagement to Khatija, writing, "With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Khatija Rahman, @khatija.rahman musician, producer & philanthropist. The engagement happened on 29th December, on her birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones."

Riyasdeen Shaik Mohammed describes himself as a Live Sound Engineer on Instagram. He has over 5k followers on Instagram and often shares glimpse for his passion for sound engineering. As per Khatija, he is an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. According to reports, Riyasdeen has collaborated with AR Rahman for Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer 'Tamasha'.

Apart from Khatija, AR Rahman is also a parent to daughter Raheema and son Ameen.