My Brother Nikhil and other films helmed by Mandira Bedi’s late husband Raj Kaushal

New Delhi: Producer-director Raj Kaushal died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday (June 30) at the age of 49. He is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi and two kids - Vir and Tara.

Below are the films produced by Raj.

Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999)

Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi is a college romance drama that is directed and produced by Raj Kaushal. Rinke Khanna, Dino Morea, Sanjay Suri and Shweta Salve feature in it.



Shaadi Ka Laddoo (2004)

Shaadi Ka Laddoo is a comedy that is both directed and produced by Raj Kaushal. The film stars Sanjay Suri, Mandira Bedi, Aashish Chaudhary, Divya Dutta among others.

My Brother…Nikhil (2006)

My Brother…Nikhil is a sensitive film set in Goa between 1986 and 1994, where the protagonist is tested HIV positive and is ostracized from society. His parents also abandon him but his sister sticks through. Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla star in this poignant drama.