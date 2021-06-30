Mandira Bedi's husband and director Raj Kaushal dies of heart attack

New Delhi: Actress Mandira Bedi's husband and director-producer Raj Kaushal succumbed to a heart attack this morning, as per initial reports. Fans and industry colleagues expressed shock over the unfortunate incident. He was 49.

Filmmaker Onir took to Twitter and confirmed the news. He wrote: Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul.

Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul. pic.twitter.com/zAitFfYrS7 — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर he/him (@IamOnir) June 30, 2021

The family, however, is yet to confirm the news or release an official statement. "He passed away today morning, at around 4.30 am at his home. He had a heart attack," family friend and actor Rohit Roy told PTI.

Raj Kaushal and Mandira Bedi got married on February 14, 1999. The couple has a son named Vir, who was born in 2011 and in October 2020, they adopted a girl child of 4 years, naming her Tara Bedi Kaushal.

Raj was the producer of films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999), Shaadi Ka Laddoo (2004), My Brother… Nikhil (2005) among others. He turned director for Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Anthony Kaun Hai.

May his soul rest in peace!