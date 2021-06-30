हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raj Kaushal dead

Mandira Bedi's husband and director Raj Kaushal dies of heart attack

Actress Mandira Bedi's husband and director-producer Raj Kaushal succumbed to heart attack, as per initial reports. 

Mandira Bedi&#039;s husband and director Raj Kaushal dies of heart attack
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Mandira Bedi's husband and director-producer Raj Kaushal succumbed to a heart attack this morning, as per initial reports. Fans and industry colleagues expressed shock over the unfortunate incident. He was 49.

Filmmaker Onir took to Twitter and confirmed the news. He wrote: Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul.

The family, however, is yet to confirm the news or release an official statement. "He passed away today morning, at around 4.30 am at his home. He had a heart attack," family friend and actor Rohit Roy told PTI.

Raj Kaushal and Mandira Bedi got married on February 14, 1999. The couple has a son named Vir, who was born in 2011 and in October 2020, they adopted a girl child of 4 years, naming her Tara Bedi Kaushal.

Raj was the producer of films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999), Shaadi Ka Laddoo (2004), My Brother… Nikhil (2005) among others. He turned director for Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Anthony Kaun Hai.

May his soul rest in peace!

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Raj Kaushal deadMandira Bedi's husbandRaj KaushalHeart attackcardiac arrest
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra and her mom Madhu Chopra visit Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Must Watch

PT4M20S

Delhi: Cylinder blast in Shahdara claims 4 lives, injures 1