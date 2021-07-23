हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gabriella Demetriades

My hips are too big, thighs too thick: Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades recalls being body shamed in modelling days

Gabriella Demetriades was seen in the 2014 release Sonali Cable and was seen in a cameo appearance in the 2016 Telugu film, Oopiri. 

My hips are too big, thighs too thick: Arjun Rampal&#039;s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades recalls being body shamed in modelling days
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Rampal's ladylove Gabriella Demetriades is an avid social media user. So when she decided to start an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram, many fans popped up their queries. 

One such question was, "Have you ever struggled with your body confidence/ image? any advice?" Gabriella replied to it saying,  "Yes, sadly the fashion industry wasn't as diverse as it is today. I would be told all the time I'm not tall enough, my hips are too big, my thighs too thick, basically whatever they didn't like. It took me a long time to not place my worth on those things."

Another interesting question asked by a follower was "Can I adopt your son", to which she replied with a picture of baby boy Arik and wrote: "No...I'm kinda obsessed". 

She answered many questions about her skin and hair care routine, pregnancy fat loss, and many such things. Also, she posted a picture collage of her favourite photos with beau Arjun Rampal. 

In July 2018, Arjun and Gabriella were blessed with a baby boy Arik.

Gabriella was seen in the 2014 release Sonali Cable and was seen in a cameo appearance in the 2016 Telugu film, Oopiri. She has her own design label Deme By Gabriella and several B-Towners don her collection.

Arjun Rampal was earlier married to supermodel Mehr Jessia, however, the two announced their separation in May 2018. The couple mutually decided to part ways but continue to stay friends. Arjun and Mehr have two daughters Mahikaa and Myra.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gabriella DemetriadesArjun Rampalarjun rampal girlfriendGabriella Demetriades pics
Next
Story

Shilpa Shetty drops FIRST Instagram post after husband Raj Kundra's arrest in porn app case

Must Watch

PT23M35S

DNA: Want to reach real Parliament on the pretext of Kisan Sansad?