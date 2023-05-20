Na Ishq Tumse Karenge Song First Look: Zee Music's Romantic Track Featuring Sonal Singh Out - Watch

Mumbai: Zee Music's 'Na Ishq Tumse Karenge' song's first look featuring Pranav Vatsa and Sonal Singh has been unveiled. “To evolve as an actor and artist, it is important to challenge yourself to keep trying new things. That is the way to learn. When the opportunity to feature in Na Ishq Tumse Karenge came, I immediately said yes. The song is just four minutes long, but it gives enough potential to show one’s talent and skills. We also had a lot of fun while shooting the song and I am confident the audiences will love it,” said Sonal, who shifted to Mumbai from her hometown of Indore to pursue her dream of making a career in the entertainment industry.

Sonal has gained immense popularity due to her talent and versatility and is becoming one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. She recently appeared in the music video for the song “Bura Na Mano Holi Hai”, sung by Shaan and Bhoomi Trivedi.

The song has been made under the banner of VB Events & Productions, produced by Vrinda Bhandari, and directed by Dev Thape and Rishi Kumar. Vivian Richard has lent his voice to the song. Dev Thape is also the choreographer of the song, and Shruti Shukla is the creative producer. The shooting of Na Ishq Tumse Karenge has been completed and it will soon be released on Zee Music. The song warns youngsters about the bitterness in today’s romantic relationships and has been beautifully shot by Director of Photography Ankit Mishra and Ravi Kumar.

Sonal has worked in commercials for brands like Nivea, Reliance Jewels, Flamingo and Bajaj Finance. She made her debut with the film “Flat 211” and has since appeared in several music videos, collaborating with renowned singers like Jassi Jasbir and Roshan Prince.

She also starred in the short film “One by One” on Disney hot star.