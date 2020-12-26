हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Surbhi Chandna

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna dips into the pool, raises the temperature in swimwear - In Pics

Surbhi Chandna was first seen in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' back in 2009. 

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna dips into the pool, raises the temperature in swimwear - In Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress and currently lead star in fiction show 'Naagin 5', Surbhi Chandna is a social media sensation. A hot favourite of fans, this telly beauty took to her Instagram/Twitter handles and dropped some sizzling pool pictures. 

Surbhi Chandna shared her fun photos, dipping into the pool. She wrote in the caption: Water Makes Me The Happiest

Surbhi Chandna was first seen in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' back in 2009. She also featured in 'Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi'. 

However, it was in 2014 in Zee TV's Qubool Hai that she was noticed and received appreciation for portraying a deaf character brilliantly on-screen. Her lead role in 'Ishqbaaaz' opposite Nakuul Mehta won her several awards including the Indian Television Academy Award, Asian Viewers Television Award, Gold Award and Lions Gold Award. 

Currently, she is seen playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 5', produced by Balaji Telefilms. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Surbhi ChandnaNaagin 5Naaginsurbhi chandna pics
Next
Story

Vijay Deverakonda turns DeveraSanta yet again, spends Christmas with 600 kids
  • 1,01,69,118Confirmed
  • 1,47,343Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M54S

Draft bill against Love Jihad approved by Madhya Pradesh Cabinet