Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna dips into the pool, raises the temperature in swimwear - In Pics

New Delhi: Popular television actress and currently lead star in fiction show 'Naagin 5', Surbhi Chandna is a social media sensation. A hot favourite of fans, this telly beauty took to her Instagram/Twitter handles and dropped some sizzling pool pictures.

Surbhi Chandna shared her fun photos, dipping into the pool. She wrote in the caption: Water Makes Me The Happiest

Surbhi Chandna was first seen in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' back in 2009. She also featured in 'Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi'.

However, it was in 2014 in Zee TV's Qubool Hai that she was noticed and received appreciation for portraying a deaf character brilliantly on-screen. Her lead role in 'Ishqbaaaz' opposite Nakuul Mehta won her several awards including the Indian Television Academy Award, Asian Viewers Television Award, Gold Award and Lions Gold Award.

Currently, she is seen playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 5', produced by Balaji Telefilms.