Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna to appear on Bigg Boss 15? Here's what she said

New Delhi: Surbhi Chandna, a popular television actress and currently lead star in fiction show 'Naagin 5', recently took to her Instagram to clarify on rumours of her taking part in the upcoming 15th season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss.

In an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram, a fan asked her if she is taking part in the controversial reality show. To this, she replied saying she won't be participating and hadn't been approached for it anyway. She wrote, "To put the rumours to rest, no, I have not been approached nor am I doing Bigg Boss 15".

As Bigg Boss 15 is approaching, reports have been emerging of various star such as Disha Vakhani from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Parth Samthaan of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fam, Nia Sharma from Naagin 4 and even Rhea Chakraborty was rumoured to have been approached for the Salman Khan-hosted show.

On the work front, Surbhi Chandna is currently seen playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 5', produced by Balaji Telefilms.

She was first seen in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' back in 2009. She also featured in 'Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi'.

However, it was in 2014 in Zee TV's Qubool Hai that she was noticed and received appreciation for portraying a deaf character brilliantly on-screen. Her lead role in 'Ishqbaaaz' opposite Nakuul Mehta won her several awards including the Indian Television Academy Award, Asian Viewers Television Award, Gold Award and Lions Gold Award.