Naagin actress Nia Sharma blows fans away with sizzling lehenga choli look, check out her viral photos

MUMBAI: Nia Sharma took her 5.6 million followers' breath away when she posted pictures from her sultry bridal photoshoot on Instagram. The stunning actress was seen striking killer poses while wearing a blue lehenga choli with intricate embroidery and a heavy choker. Her hair and makeup was on point too, with her teal-blue eyeshadow and voluminous curls stealing the show.

The shoot was part of a collaboration with Wedding Vows Magazine and was shot by Amit Khanna photography.

Take a look at her viral pictures from the burial photoshoot that will surely leave you speechless!

The photoshoot garnered a lot of attention from her fans and peers. Actor, Sudanshu Pandey, commented, "This may call for a third lockdown" to which Nia replied with a smiling emoji. Television actress Shiny Doshi also complimented Nia and said, "Fire".

Nia Sharma is a well-known television actress and model who has starred in TV soaps such as 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' (2011) and the popular supernatural fantasy thriller show, 'Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel' (2019). She has also been featured in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women by Eastern Eye newspaper in 2016 and 2017.