हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Nia Sharma

Naagin actress Nia Sharma blows fans away with sizzling lehenga choli look, check out her viral photos

The popular telly star Nia Sharma made her television debut in superhit shows such as Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

Naagin actress Nia Sharma blows fans away with sizzling lehenga choli look, check out her viral photos
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Nia Sharma took her 5.6 million followers' breath away when she posted pictures from her sultry bridal photoshoot on Instagram. The stunning actress was seen striking killer poses while wearing a blue lehenga choli with intricate embroidery and a heavy choker. Her hair and makeup was on point too, with her teal-blue eyeshadow and voluminous curls stealing the show.

The shoot was part of a collaboration with Wedding Vows Magazine and was shot by Amit Khanna photography.

Take a look at her viral pictures from the burial photoshoot that will surely leave you speechless! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

The photoshoot garnered a lot of attention from her fans and peers. Actor, Sudanshu Pandey, commented, "This may call for a third lockdown" to which Nia replied with a smiling emoji. Television actress Shiny Doshi also complimented Nia and said, "Fire". 

Nia Sharma is a well-known television actress and model who has starred in TV soaps such as 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' (2011) and the popular supernatural fantasy thriller show, 'Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel' (2019). She has also been featured in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women by Eastern Eye newspaper in 2016 and 2017.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nia SharmaNia Sharma bridal photoshootNia Sharma photosNia Sharma videosNia Sharma viral pics
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of new house balcony with adorable pout selfie, take a look
  • 1,07,57,610Confirmed
  • 1,54,392Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M21S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day