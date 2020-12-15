हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nia Sharma

Naagin actress Nia Sharma oozes oomph in a black and golden bikini, steams up social media!

Nia Sharma turned winner on adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020.

Naagin actress Nia Sharma oozes oomph in a black and golden bikini, steams up social media!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Nia Sharma, who has a massive fan base on social media dropped a photoshoot wearing a bold black and gold bikini. She sets the temperature soaring in her stunning beachwear. 

Sometime back, Nia Sharma took off to Goa for a vacay and likewise her stunning pictures broke the internet. Meanwhile, celebs such as Hina Khan, Elli AvrRam, Taapsee Pannu, Sophie Choudry and Rakul Preet Singh amongst others have been sharing their amazing pictures from Maldives vacay which looks like a celeb-fav holiday destination this season. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia Sharma turned winner on adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

The telly star Nia Sharma made her TV debut in  Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

She also stood third and second in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list published by British-based Eastern Eye newspaper in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

 

 

 

