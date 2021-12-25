Nia Sharma's BOLD avatar in a black plunging neckline dress is uber hot - Watch

New Delhi: Naagin fame television actress Nia Sharma was recently spotted at a song launch event in Mumbai and needless to say that she upped the hotness quotient looking super sexy. She donned a black risque outfit and turned heads at the event.

Nia Sharma's video was shared online by various social media pages and fan clubs. Take a look:

Earlier this year, Nia Sharma was seen as a guest in Bigg Boss OTT house. Her presence was loved by inmates and fans alike. The Naagin of small-screens has featured in a new music video titled 'Do Ghoont' which is a remix version of the classic 1973 song Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi starring the iconic Mumtaz.

Nia Sharma made her TV debut in Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

Nia won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.