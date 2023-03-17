Naatu Naatu Supremacy: Newlywed Alanna Panday's Husband Ivor Dances to Oscar-Winning Song, SRK Cheers For The Groom

New Delhi: Alanna Panday's husband Ivor McCray shakes a leg on the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' and the internet is impressed. He brought the house down with his performance of at their wedding with his groomsmen and now the video is surfacing all over social media. The sweetest part is, he can be seen impressing all, including 'Pathaan' actor Shah Rukh Khan who can be seen cheering up the groom with his applause.

In the video, shared on Instagram, Ivor and his dance crew are performing the hook step of RRR song 'Naatu Naatu'. The group delivered a power-packed performance that not only received hoots from the bride but also had SRK cheering.

Naatu Naatu has clearly taken over the world. The 'RRR' song made history earlier this week after it became the first Telugu song to be performed at the Academy Awards. It even won the Oscar for 'Best Original Song' and the nation is proud.

Alanna married her longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The couple chose to go for ivory outfits on their D-day, as the bride dazzled in a designer lehenga and the groom color-complimented her in a matching sherwani.