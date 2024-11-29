Naga Chaitanya Can’t Take His Eyes Off Sobhita Dhulipala As Pre-Wedding Rituals Begin

Mumbai: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding ritual has begun in full swing. After getting engaged in August the couple is all set for their marriage and the Haldi ceremony pictures of them are going viral on the internet. As the pictures spread like wildfire on the internet, Naga Chaitanya looks utterly smitten by his soon-to-be wife Sobhita.

The couple will be getting married in a full traditional Tamil way and the glimpse from the wedding festivities is proof. The wedding celebration is a perfect blend of traditional and modern elements, keeping in line with the couple’s personalities. During pre-wedding rituals, Naga Chaitanya couldn’t take his eyes off Sobhita. The chemistry and comfort they shared were undeniable. Sobhita looked extremely gorgeous while she made a happy bride-to-be.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were first linked in mid-2023 when they were spotted together at various events. While the actors remained tight-lipped about their relationship, their appearances and subtle hints have kept fans intrigued. But it was only confirmed when they shared their engagement pictures.

Chay in one of his interviews expressed his excitement to get married to Sobhita where he said that she fills a void in his life," I am looking forward to starting a new journey with Sobhita and celebrating life together. I connect deeply with her, she understands me beautifully and fills a void in me. It’s going to be an amazing journey ahead."

The wedding will be a very private ceremony and attended by only close family members.