Naga Chaitanya Spotted With Rumoured Girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala, Viral Pic From London Surfaces Online

New Delhi: Talented actor Naga Chaitanya's personal and professional life has often hogged headlines as fans are curious to dig out more information about their favourite star. Ever since his separation announcement from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, rumours about him dating Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala have been doing the rounds. And guess what? A viral picture has surfaced online where the two are spotted together.

NAGA CHAITANYA DATING SOBHITA DHULIPALA?

The viral photo features Naga Chaitanya posing with the Michelin star chef Surender Mohan while Sobhita can be seen sitting at the back on the table. The picture was first shared online by the chef on February 1 but has now hit the viral button. He wrote: "It was our humble pleasure to have @chayakkineni dine with us. Happy to know that you enjoyed your meal and thankyou for choosing to visit @jamavarlondon."

However, Naga and Sobhita have never really spoken about dating each other in public as yet.

SAMANTHA AND NAGA BREAK-UP

Sam and Naga, in October 2021, the couple announced their split on social media by sharing identical posts. The news of their separation did break a million hearts. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya has finished shooting for his upcoming movie 'Custody'. The film, set for release in theatres on May 12, also stars Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swamy, Priyamani and Sarath Kumar in pivotal roles. Veteran composer Ilayaraja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja have given the music for the movie.

The project is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner.