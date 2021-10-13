हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya's FIRST post after announcing separation from wife Samantha is not what you expect!

A few days back, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also posted something on social media. Her first social media post after announcing separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya happens to be on Lakme Fashion Week. 

Naga Chaitanya's FIRST post after announcing separation from wife Samantha is not what you expect!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Days after announcing separation from wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya has ended his social media silence. He tweeted after a brief hiatus and it's certainly not what you are expecting it to be.

Chay, as he is fondly called, took to Twitter and wished good luck to the team of upcoming Telugu film Anubhavinchu Raja. He shared the title song and wrote: Here’s the fun- filled massive mass title track of #AnubhavinchuRaja https://youtu.be/19me5pGFHLs Good luck to the entire team !
@AnnapurnaStdios @SVCLLP @itsRajTarun @GavireddySreenu @adityamusic @GopiSundarOffl

A few days back, Samantha also posted something on social media. Her first social media post after announcing separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya happens to be on Lakme Fashion Week. 

Announcing separation, ChaySam (as they were fondly called by fans) wrote in a joint statement shared on social media: To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.

We request our fans , well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.

For the unversed, the rumours of ChaySam divorce (their fans call them that) gained ground after Sam dropped Akkineni (her surname) from social media handles. 

Samantha and Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.

On the work front, she made her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'The Family Man Season 2' which earned her immense love and appreciation. She even bagged the Best Actress (Series) award for her performance as Raji in The Family Man Season 2 at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021.

Naga's film Love Story with Sai Pallavi was released on September 30, 2021.

 

