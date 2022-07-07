NewsLifestylePeople
NAGA CHAITANYA

Naga Chaitanya's rumoured girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala reacts as he shares unseen pics with mom, dad

South actor Naga Chaitanya broke the internet as he shared some priceless memories from his childhood. His rumoured girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala also reacted to his post.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 08:51 AM IST

NEW DELHI: Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, who is awaiting the release of his next film 'Thank You', shared a series of unseen pictures on Instagram. The pictures featured him, his father Nagarjuna, his mother Lakshmi Daggubati and his pet dog - Hash. Sharing the picture, Naga shared an emotional note stating that he wanted to thank the people who matter to him the most.

"#themagicwordisthankyou Thank you - A word I use often but not often enough where it matters the most. My next release #thankyouthemovie reflects this thought .. something that has moved me through the journey of the film . I'm dedicating this post to some of the people who matter the most to me .. saying thankyou to them is never enough .. would also love for you all to share pictures of people who mean the same to you .. tag #themagicwordisthankyou let's come together on this one ! Amma - for being my core , rooting me from time to time and being unconditional in every way possible . Nana - for showing me a direction and being my friend that no other friend can be. Hash - for making me feel , showing me how to love and just keeping me human ! #thankyouthemovie releasing July 22nd", Naga wrote in the caption. 

 

Naga Chaitanya-Rashi Khanna starrer 'Thank You' to hit screens on July 22

 

Speaking of his upcoming film 'Thank You', the story is written by B.V.S Ravi and also stars Raashi Khanna, Malavika Nair and Avika Gor in pivotal roles. The film is a Telugu-language romantic comedy film and is directed by Vikram Kumar. It is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film is slated to hit the theatres on July 22, 2022. 

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is all set to mark his debut in Bollywood with Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

It is a remake of the 1994 American classic 'Forrest Gump' and is slated to release on August 11, 2022. 

 

