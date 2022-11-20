Naga Shaurya, Anusha Shetty tie the knot in grand wedding ceremony, watch inside videos of celebrations
Actor Naga Shaurya recently tied the knot with Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Anusha Shetty in an intimate grand ceremony in Bengaluru on Sunday. Check out videos from the wedding ceremony.
NEW DELHI: Tollywood actor Naga Shourya tied the knot with his entrepreneur Anusha Shetty in a grand ceremony in Bengaluru. The wedding took place on November 20 and a glimpse from the ceremony has surfaced on social media. The couple is seen dressed in their traditional best and looked like a match made in heaven.
Those present at the wedding ceremony looked happy to be there to bless the newlyweds as they embark on a new journey together.
Congrats to new couple #NagaShaurya and #AnushaShetty on entering into new phase of life together @IamNagashaurya #NagaShauryaWedsAnushaShetty pic.twitter.com/s6U2hoFf00 — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) November 20, 2022
For the unversed, the pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on November 19 with a mehendi ceremony at a plush hotel. The dress code for it was Indian festive – pastels. This was followed by a cocktail party in the night where the dress code was western or Indian formals.
Lovely Clicks from the Grand Engagement Ceremony of #NagaShaurya and #AnushaShetty @IamNagashaurya #NagaShauryaWedsAnushaShetty pic.twitter.com/gKWUWoNlJ9 — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) November 20, 2022
Several videos and photos from the wedding functions have found their way to the internet and are getting widely shared. According to reports, the pre-wedding and wedding festivities were hosted at the JW Marriott hotel in Bengaluru.
Glimpse of @IamNagashaurya and #AnushaShetty at the Pre wedding celebrations #LetsGoShaan pic.twitter.com/gtOSspcffT — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) November 20, 2022
Naga Shaurya was last seen in 'Krishna Vrinda Vihari'. The film received a warm reception from both critics and audience alike. The actor recently signed his 24th film titled 'NS24', which was launched a few days ago. Helmed by first-time director SS Arunachalam, the film went to the floors a couple of weeks ago with a mahurat pooja. Touted to be an action entertainer, the movie is likely to show Naga Shaurya in a new avatar. The first shot of the film was helmed by Thirumala Kishore.
