Naga Shaurya, Anusha Shetty tie the knot in grand wedding ceremony, watch inside videos of celebrations

NEW DELHI: Tollywood actor Naga Shourya tied the knot with his entrepreneur Anusha Shetty in a grand ceremony in Bengaluru. The wedding took place on November 20 and a glimpse from the ceremony has surfaced on social media. The couple is seen dressed in their traditional best and looked like a match made in heaven.

Those present at the wedding ceremony looked happy to be there to bless the newlyweds as they embark on a new journey together.

For the unversed, the pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on November 19 with a mehendi ceremony at a plush hotel. The dress code for it was Indian festive – pastels. This was followed by a cocktail party in the night where the dress code was western or Indian formals.

Several videos and photos from the wedding functions have found their way to the internet and are getting widely shared. According to reports, the pre-wedding and wedding festivities were hosted at the JW Marriott hotel in Bengaluru.

Naga Shaurya was last seen in 'Krishna Vrinda Vihari'. The film received a warm reception from both critics and audience alike. The actor recently signed his 24th film titled 'NS24', which was launched a few days ago. Helmed by first-time director SS Arunachalam, the film went to the floors a couple of weeks ago with a mahurat pooja. Touted to be an action entertainer, the movie is likely to show Naga Shaurya in a new avatar. The first shot of the film was helmed by Thirumala Kishore.