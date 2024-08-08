Nagarjuna Once Called Daughter-in-law To Be ‘HOT’ And The Internet Finds It Gross

Mumbai: Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala have got engaged in a private ceremony this afternoon. As the news of the rumoured couple getting engaged is going viral, this old statement of Naga Chaitnaya’s father Nagarjuna is creating quite a stir on the internet for would be daughter in law.

Nagarjuna once called Sobhita attractive

At one of the events talking about would be daughter in law Sobhita, Nagarjuna called her attractive, "Ok Sobhita Dhulipala…she was so good. I mean I should not say it like this. She was hot in the film. I mean there is something that is just so attractive about her.” Nagarjuna was talking about the film Goodachari as he was present at the success event.

The Reddit users cannot keep calm and are calling the comment gross. One user wrote,” Gross. These men give themselves away all the time.” Another user said, “Babes sometimes it's better to not let your intrusive thoughts win in all seriousness, even though this is from 2018 when Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were still together, it's so weird to say this about a younger new actress like just say she's attractive and alluring or captivating or some shit no and its not just me he also agrees the phrasing is wrong”.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are officially engaged

"We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!

We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness.

Chay and Sobhita have been reportedly dating for years now and finally, they are engaged.