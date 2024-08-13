Nagarjuna Reveals What Sobhita’s Family Thinks About Chay, Netizens Mocks The Star

Mumbai: Nagarjuna is the happiest as his son Naga Chaitanya has found love for the second time in his life in actress Sobhita Dhulipala. He is like every elated father right now and cannot stop raving his son and taking out all the evil eyes from his happiness. The superstar in his latest interview with Times spoke about what Sobhita's family has to say about his son Chay, he said,"For Sobhita's family, they really like Chay. Can't blame them, my son is a gem of a boy. He deserves happiness. I am very proud that both my sons turned out to be fine men." This statement of the actor bought a lot of trolling for me and the netizens reminded him that how he had said the same thing during the time of Chay's wedding with Samantha.

One user on his statement said," Really he said the same his first marriage". Another user commented," Obviously no father will call his Son as an Phool or Edoit". One more user commented,"Then why shriya left akhil and sam left chay if they were such fine men... Typical Raja Beta syndrome".

Further talking about the hurried engagement, Nagarjuna in the same interview said," Sobhita and Chay make a wonderful couple. They love each other dearly. We chose this day because it was very auspicious. Both families consulted the Nakshatras, and when we were told August 8 was a very auspicious day, we decided to go ahead with it."

When asked about the marriage plans, he said," Not immediately. We chose to have a hurried engagement because it was an auspicious day, and since Chay and Sobhita are very sure that they want to marry, we said, let’s do it."

Talking about Sobhita, Nagarjuna praised his would-be daughter in law and said," I know her from a long time. Chay got to know Sobhita just two years ago. But, I have known her for six years. I saw her in Adivi Sesh’s film Goodachari and liked her work. I told her that. From then on, we have had many discussions on cinema, life, and philosophy. Sobhita is a very well-informed girl."

Nagarjuna shared the engagement news and pictures of Chay and Sobhita on August 8 and since then the couple have become the talk of the town.