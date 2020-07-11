हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Namit Das

Namit Das: This year has been very kind to me

Namit's latest series "Mafia" is about six college buddies who reunite for a bachelorette party that turns into a game of whodunnit as the past returns to haunt them.

Namit Das: This year has been very kind to me
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Namit Das has impressed many with his recent shows "Aarya" and "Mafia". He says 2020 has been very kind to him.

Namit's latest series "Mafia" is about six college buddies who reunite for a bachelorette party that turns into a game of whodunnit as the past returns to haunt them.

In the psychological thriller, the actor plays Nitin Kumar, a Dalit from Bihar, who enters the police force to fight against the injustice meted out to his community.

"This year has been very kind to me and the viewers have been so affectionate that I can only be grateful for everything. Essaying Nitin was a fun challenge and it really helped me vicariously experience the societal difference between the haves and the have-nots," he said.

"It was also an intense experience for me because Nitin navigates the unfair world and is dealing with his inner demons. When that is planted into a story, in which skeletons of the past come tumbling out, it is a thrill for the actors too! I hope 'Mafia' continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats," he added.

 

Tags:
Namit DasAaryamafia
Next
Story

Vaani Kapoor opens up on working with Akshay Kumar
  • 8,20,916Confirmed
  • 22,123Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M47S

Zee Top 20: Top 20 News of the Day