Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts-led 'GoT' prequel scrapped

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ Naomi Watts

Washington: While the 'Game of Thrones' prequel series 'House of the Dragon' received the go-ahead from HBO, another prequel featuring Naomi Watts was scrapped.

The untitled prequel's ensemble cast included Watts, Miranda Richardson, Joshua Whitehouse, and Marquis Rodrigez. It was said to focus on the "Age of Heroes", thousands of years before the events of 'GoT', and the first-ever battle between man and White Walker, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

HBO's logline added: "Only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend -- it's not the story we think we know." Now, it is a story that will not be told. 

The second prequel which received a 10 episode nod focuses on the reign of Targaryen kings in the lead-up to the events of 'Game of Thrones,' aligning the vision of the project much more closely to the days of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) than the now-scrapped Naomi starring prequel. 

