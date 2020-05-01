हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah fine, actor's kin dispels hospitalisation hoax

"He's absolutely fine, and is observing lockdown with my aunt Ratna in Mumbai, it is fake news," confirmed Saira Shah Halim, niece of the actor.

Naseeruddin Shah fine, actor&#039;s kin dispels hospitalisation hoax
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: On Thursday evening, a section of the media started floating the news that veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is hospitalised.

However, his family has confirmed to IANS that Shah is fine and healthy, and is in his residence in the city.

"He's absolutely fine, and is observing lockdown with my aunt Ratna in Mumbai, it is fake news," confirmed Saira Shah Halim, niece of the actor told IANS.

According to Saira, her father Lieutenant General Zameer Uddin Shah had spoken to the veteran actor a short while ago and was assured that Naseeruddin Shah is hale and healthy.

 

