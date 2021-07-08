Naseeruddin Shah's home pics by son Vivaan assure fans he's all fine now!

New Delhi: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Soon after he returned home, his younger son Vivaan Shah shared the Instagram story of his father and mother together.

Vivaan Shah posted photos featuring Naseeruddin Shah and his wife Ratna Pathak Shah. The house pictures assured fans about his health.

Wearing an orange t-shirt and track pants, Naseer can be seen finding something from his pouch in the bedroom while in the other picture, wife Ratna is seen sitting on the bed, finding out something.

The 70-year-old actor was admitted to the Khar-based P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, a non-COVID-19 facility, on June 29, 2021, Tuesday.

His wife and veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah told PTI that the veteran actor had a "small patch" of pneumonia in his lungs and was undergoing treatment for the same.

On the work front, the National Award-winning actor was last seen in the film 'Mee Raqsam'. He was also a part of the hit web series 'Bandish Bandits', where he played the role of a classical musician.

He will be seen sharing screen space with Rasika Duggal in a short film, next.

