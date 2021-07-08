हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah's home pics by son Vivaan assure fans he's all fine now!

Vivaan Shah posted photos featuring Naseeruddin Shah and his wife Ratna Pathak Shah. The house pictures assured fans about his health. 

Naseeruddin Shah&#039;s home pics by son Vivaan assure fans he&#039;s all fine now!

New Delhi: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Soon after he returned home, his younger son Vivaan Shah shared the Instagram story of his father and mother together. 

Vivaan Shah posted photos featuring Naseeruddin Shah and his wife Ratna Pathak Shah. The house pictures assured fans about his health. 

Wearing an orange t-shirt and track pants, Naseer can be seen finding something from his pouch in the bedroom while in the other picture, wife Ratna is seen sitting on the bed, finding out something. 

The 70-year-old actor was admitted to the Khar-based P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, a non-COVID-19 facility, on June 29, 2021, Tuesday. 

His wife and veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah told PTI that the veteran actor had a "small patch" of pneumonia in his lungs and was undergoing treatment for the same.

On the work front, the National Award-winning actor was last seen in the film 'Mee Raqsam'. He was also a part of the hit web series 'Bandish Bandits', where he played the role of a classical musician.

He will be seen sharing screen space with Rasika Duggal in a short film, next.

(With agency inputs)

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Naseeruddin ShahNaseeruddin Shah hospitalisedRatna Pathak ShahVivaan Shahnaseeruddin shah home pics
Next
Story

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sends condolences to Dilip Kumar's family, fans

Must Watch

PT26M28S

Government in Uttar Pradesh once again with cabinet expansion in Delhi?