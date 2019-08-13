Naseeruddin Shah's short film in race for Oscar entry

New Delhi: The short film 'Half Full', starring veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, has gotten a step closer for an entry into the race for the prestigious Oscar awards.

"Half Full", also featuring Vikrant Massey, and "Counterfeit Kunkoo" were declared winners at ShortsTV`s Best of India Short Film Festival 2019 in Los Angeles. The victory has got it closer to Oscars.

"The fact that it turned out to be a good film is what matters to me more than any award. I guess it (winning the award) is of great importance to get the film high profile...to make sure it gets seen, so naturally I am happy about it. This way the film will gain a lot of attention," Naseeruddin told IANS.

"Half Full", directed by Karan Rawal, is a 12-minute short film that focusses on the trials and tribulations of a young man (played by Vikrant) who is undergoing an internal conflict. One night, he encounters an old man (Naseeruddin) and a strange vibe develops between the two, throwing up some sarcastic and vague questions.

The veteran actor found it a real pleasure to work on this movie.

"It was a night`s shoot. I found it enjoyable. It`s very effective and makes its point very cleverly," he said.