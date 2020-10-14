हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic is missing her gang, party pic with beau Hardik Pandya goes viral!

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is currently in the UAE for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and ladylove Natasa Stankovic is missing her beau back home. The avid social media user that she is, recently this Serbian beauty posted a throwback picture on Instagram.

Natasa Stankovic is missing her gang, party pic with beau Hardik Pandya goes viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is currently in the UAE for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and ladylove Natasa Stankovic is missing her beau back home. The avid social media user that she is, recently this Serbian beauty posted a throwback picture on Instagram.

Natasa Stankovic shared a picture with her gang and looks like she is missing them all! Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Missing my gang  @hardikpandya93 @krunalpandya_official @pankhuriisharma @komaldhakan198 @dhakan_hiren

A post shared by Nataša Stanković (@natasastankovic__) on

Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring earlier this year in January. The video created a flutter online at that point in time. The couple welcomed their bundle of joy home on July 30, 2020, naming their baby boy as Agastya. 

Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies. 

She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with TV actor and friend Aly Goni.

 

