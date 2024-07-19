Natasa Stankovic Spends Quality Time With Son Agastya After Her Divorce Announcement From Hardik Pandya

New Delhi: Divorce is hard and sometimes it takes ages to get over the separation. But when one has a kid in the divorce, the husband and wife put their emotions aside and play the role of parents and this is what exactly Natasa Stankovic is doing. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their divorce after being in four years of marriage and informed how they will co-parent their son Agastya Pandya. After they announced their divorce, Natasa posted a few videos and pictures of her from her hometown along with her son where she is seen spending quality time with him.

Natasa is paying no heave to the online trolling and is focusing on her life in Serbia along with her son Agastya Pandya.

Natasha left India along with her son and visited her hometown and soon after that the couple announced their separation. But Natasa going back to Serbia has nothing to do with her separation from Hardik as the Bollywood actress visits her home every year around this time.

Natasa and Hardik issued a joint statement and declared their divorce within 4 years of their marriage where they mentioned trying their best to work it out but they couldn't." After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family". The statement further read, "We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness."

Hardik and Natasa got married twice in these four years and welcomed their baby boy within a year of their marriage.