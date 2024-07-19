Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2768181
NewsLifestylePeople
HARDIK PANDYA

Natasa Stankovic Spends Quality Time With Son Agastya After Her Divorce Announcement From Hardik Pandya

This is how Natasa Stankovic is avoiding all the trolling after the announcement of her divorce from Hardik Pandya.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 03:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Natasa Stankovic Spends Quality Time With Son Agastya After Her Divorce Announcement From Hardik Pandya (Image: @natasastankovic__/Instagram)

New Delhi: Divorce is hard and sometimes it takes ages to get over the separation. But when one has a kid in the divorce, the husband and wife put their emotions aside and play the role of parents and this is what exactly Natasa Stankovic is  doing. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their divorce after being in four years of marriage and informed how they will co-parent their son Agastya Pandya. After they announced their divorce, Natasa posted a few videos and pictures of her from her hometown along with her son where she is seen spending quality time with him.

Natasa is paying no heave to the online trolling and is focusing on her life in Serbia along with her son Agastya Pandya.

Natasha left India along with her son and visited her hometown and soon after that the couple announced their separation. But Natasa going back to Serbia has nothing to do with her separation from Hardik as the Bollywood actress visits her home every year around this time.

Natasa and Hardik issued a joint statement and declared their divorce within 4 years of their marriage where they mentioned trying their best to work it out but they couldn't." After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family". The statement further read, "We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @natasastankovic__

Hardik and Natasa got married twice in these four years and welcomed their baby boy within a year of their marriage.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Organization Vs Government in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Dubai princess Shaikha Mahra announces divorce on Instagram
DNA Video
DNA: Centre vs Yogi on Toll!
DNA Video
DNA: Unemployment in India
DNA Video
DNA: Viral Video from Jammu Kashmir on Muharram
DNA Video
DNA: Magic in NEET Exam!
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi angry over new rules in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Who is making Afzal a saint?
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Scam in Kedarnath Dham!
DNA Video
DNA: Government's big action against Pooja Khedkar