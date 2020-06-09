हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic's baby shower pic goes viral, Hardik Pandya poses with ladylove like never before!

Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring earlier this year. 

Natasa Stankovic&#039;s baby shower pic goes viral, Hardik Pandya poses with ladylove like never before!

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and ladylove Natasa Stankovic's sudden baby announcement took fans by surprise. The couple shared the pregnancy together by posting the same post on social media. 

Days after the post, Natasa has posted another picture from her baby shower and it has gone viral. Fans and celeb friends can't stop showering the couple with congratulatory messages. Check it out here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Nataša Stanković (@natasastankovic__) on

Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring earlier this year. The video created a flutter online at that point in time. 

Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies. 

She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with TV actor and friend Aly Goni.

 

Tags:
Hardik PandyaNatasa StankovicNatasa Stankovic picshardik pandya natasa stankovicAly Goniviral pictrending pic
