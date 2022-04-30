Kolkata: Veteran Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee, who has been admitted to a hospital here due to old age-related ailments, is haemodynamically stable, authorities of the medical establishment said on Saturday.

Haemodynamically stable means the blood pressure and heart rate of the patient are not fluctuating.

The reports of the tests, conducted on the 80-year-old actress, who has a history of persistent anaemia and uncontrolled diabetes, are "within the acceptable range", a statement released by the hospital said.

"She will undergo a few more investigations to determine the cause of anaemia. We are keeping a close watch on her health status," it said.

Known to be one of the favourites of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, Mukherjee has acted in several critically acclaimed Bengali films, including 'Charulata'. She has shared screen with Soumitra Chatterjee and Uttam Kumar, luminaries of Bengali cinema.

Madhabi Mukherjee had won the National Film Award for 'best actress' for her performance in 'Dibratrir Kabya'.

Some of her well-known films are Mrinal Sen's 'Baishey Shravana', Ritwik Ghatak's 'Subarnarekha', and Ray's 'Mahanagar' and 'Kapurush'.