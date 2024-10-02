Advertisement
Navratri 2024: Shootout To The Spectacular 'Kantara' Themed Durga Puja Pandal - WATCH

New Delhi: As Navratri begins, let's take a nostalgic look back at last year's celebration where a fan of ‘Kantara’ went above and beyond, creating an entire Durga Puja pandal inspired by the film. The impact of ‘Kantara’ was so profound that it inspired a unique Durga Puja theme.

Hombale Films ‘Kantara’ was directed by Rishab Shetty, who also starred in the film. He recently bagged the prestigious National Award for his lead role as Kaadubettu Shiva in the film.

As we celebrate Durga Puja this year, let's remember the cultural impact of ‘Kantara’. Since its debut, ‘Kantara’ has garnered widespread acclaim for its engaging storytelling and authentic portrayal of local traditions.

The film's stunning visuals and strong score added to its appeal, making it a perfect inspiration for the elaborate and vibrant Durga Puja pandal, and a sequel is currently in production, promising to bring more of this enchanting narrative to the screen.

The Kannada film Kantara stars Rishab Shetty in pivotal role. The film features the Bhoota Kola art form, which is a unique way of worshipping spirits in India. 

