Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda's outdoor workout video shows how to start your weekend—Watch

Navya has several fan clubs dedicated to her on social media already.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's gorgeous daughter Navya Naveli Nanda might be away from the arclights as yet but that doesn't make her any less popular star kid around.

Navya has several fan clubs dedicated to her on social media already. She recently shared a fab outdoor workout video on Instagram and it is perfect to kickstart your weekend with some dose of exercise.

Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#outdoorworkout . . . . . . . . #navyananda #navyanavelinanda

A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@naavyananda) on

The young and pretty Navya is a fitness enthusiast and often shares her workout pictures and videos on social media.

Earlier, speculations were rife that she too will be entering the world of movies, however, no formal announcement on that front has been made so far. Navya graduated from Sevenoaks School in Kent, London along with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

She is reportedly pursuing her higher education from Fordham University in New York.

Navya was recently present at brother Agastya Nanda's graduation day ceremony from Sevenoaks School along with mommy Shweta Bachchan Nanda and their pictures flooded the internet.

 

Tags:
Navya Naveli NandaNavya NandaShweta Bachchan NandaAryan Khan
