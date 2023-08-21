New Delhi: Versatility King Nawazuddin Siddiqui continues to captivate audiences with his exceptional talent, earning a reputation as one of India's most celebrated actors. Fans eagerly anticipate his every move, and the speculation surrounding his upcoming project is no different. Having portrayed numerous iconic characters throughout his career, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is now preparing for an endeavor that promises to be doubly intriguing and innovative, featuring none other than the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

Adding fuel to the anticipation, Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently took to social media, providing a sneak peek into what lies ahead. The actor shared a lighthearted and playful snapshot of himself with the iconic Amitabh Bachchan. This glimpse of him and B pretending to ride a bike has ignited a fire of curiosity across the internet, leaving fans and enthusiasts alike guessing about the exciting collaboration that these two powerhouse actors are cooking up. He writes “Traffic bohot hai aaj zara dhyaan se”





As fans eagerly await further details, one thing remains certain: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming project with Amitabh Bachchan is poised to be a remarkable addition to both actors' illustrious careers. Meanwhile, on the work front, he will also be seen in Haddi, Saindhav and Sector 108 amongst many others.