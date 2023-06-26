topStoriesenglish2626946
NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shehnaaz Gill's Song 'Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai' Poster Out

Watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a new look in 'Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai' song featuring Shehnaaz Gill! The poster is out now! 

 

Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 01:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is on a constant spree of delivering back-to-back releases. Having always ruled the hearts of the masses with his performances, the actor is keeping up the spree going. While the actor enjoys a huge fanbase who eagerly waits for him to come on the screen, he is all set to come up with a new song 'Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai' featuring Shehnaaz Gill. 

Nawazuddin has always made the audience go gaga over his brilliant performance. Having garnered immense love for his character in his latest release, the actor is now coming up with a song, 'Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai' opposite Shehnaaz Gill. As the poster is finally released we can see Nawazuddin in a new look that has indeed raised the excitement to witness him in the song. Moreover, it would be interesting to see him coming on the screen with Shehnaaz Gill for the first time. Taking to his social media, Nawazuddin shared the poster and wrote a beautiful caption - 

Nawazuddin's 'Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai' is a song from the album Zohrajabeen and is sung by BPraak. The song will be released on 03rd July 2023. Previously, Nawazuddin's first musical album 'Baarish Ki Jaaye' song was also a sensation and garnered immense love from the audience. After that, the actor is coming back with 'Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai' which is indeed a treat for his fans.

Apart from this, Nawazuddin has an interesting lineup of films, which includes films like Noorani Chehra, Haddi, and Adbhut.

