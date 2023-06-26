Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Palak Purswani Gets Evicted, Akanksha Puri, Jiya Shankar Get Emotional

New Delhi: Its just been a week since Bigg Boss OTT kickstarted and the show has been generating all the necessary buzz. It was the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' headed by Salman Khan and the episode was full of drama and fire. The show also witnessed its second elimination with Palak Purswami becoming the second contestant to be evicted from the house. Palak was nominated this week along with Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar.

Maniesh Paul entered the house and introduced a special task for the housemates. The task was intended to incite and entertain the housemates, but the atmosphere in the house took a serious turn after Salman Khan announces that one contestant will be eliminated from the show.

Salman gave his feedback one by one to each contestant and showed them the mirror of the hard work to be done here in this show. Salman pulls up Avinash for giving late opinions on everything. Salman also asks Avinash and Palak to open up about their past. He tells them that while they do not want to speak about it on public forum, the two have been talking about each other to everyone.

Salman also plays a prank on Bebika and tells her that its her birthday tomorrow and they should celebrate it now in the house as she might get eliminated from the house. Bebika then cuts the cake and offers it to her fellow contestant and also . Salman then asks her to leave the show as she has received the least number of votes. However, after some time Salman reveals that he was just joking and asks Bebika to stay back. Salman then confronts Akanksha and other housemates for their reaction while Bebika was getting redy to walk out of the house.

Pooja Bhatt slams Aaliya Siddiqui for eating Bebika's birthday cake despite her disliking towards her and says that such small things shows the real side of her personality.

Salman harshly comes down on every housemates for their behavious in the house in the past one week and finally announces that Palak has been eliminated from the show.

Palak breaks down emotionally and bids adieu to everyone in the house. She also thanks Bigg Boss for giving her such a big opportunity to be part of the reality show. Her close friends Akanksha Puri and Jiya Shankar get teary-eyed on the show.